Missed 'Top Gun: Maverick' in theatres? Here's when you can watch it on OTT

Great news for all the Tom Cruise fans who have missed the 'Top Gun: Maverick' in the theatres, as the sequel, will very soon be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The sequel to the hit film will available to watch on December 26.



With Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reprising their roles as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell and Admiral Tom respectively, 'Top Gun: Maverick' follows Pete’s journey as a test pilot and flight instructor, who has been assigned to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission.



Initially reluctant to take up the job, Maverick agrees, at the behest of his old colleague and friend Ice. But amidst a life threatening mission, Maverick is forced to confront the ghosts from his past, when he encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt.



Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”. Fans of the first film can expect to see Maverick back in the cockpit, putting on his aviator sunglasses and leather jacket to hit the road on his motorcycle.