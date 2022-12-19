BAN vs IND 2022: Big blow to India as injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of Dhaka Test

India captain Rohit Sharma is ruled out the second Test against Bangladesh scheduled to begin on December 22nd in Mirpur. Rohit, who was nursing a thumb injury he sustained during the ODI series, missed the first Test in Chattogram. In his absence, KL led the team and will remain the skipper for the second Test as well.

On Monday, December 19th it was reported that Rohit Sharma hasn’t fully recovered from his thumb injury and thus didn’t travel to Bangladesh for the final Test. With India already 1-0 up in the series, courtesy of a 188-run win in the 1st Test, and looking at the future assignments, the selection committee and team management decided to rest Rohit. Rohit Sharma is also believed to have had a net session in Mumbai but he felt stiffness while fielding that further raised some doubts.

It was during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka when Rohit injured his thumb while fielding in the first innings. In the second innings when most of the wickets were down and India was even staring at a consecutive loss, which eventually happened, Rohit came out to bat and scored a quickfire fifty. His knock couldn’t avoid the inevitable as India lost the match by 5 runs and also the ODI series.

Meanwhile, the first Test between India and Bangladesh ended inside four days with the visitors winning the match by 188 runs. While Shubman Gill scored his maiden hundred in the second innings, Chesteshwar Pujara also ended his century-drought with an unbeaten 102.