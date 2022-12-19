‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer: Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb thriller is engaging

Ever since the announcement, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' has been one of the most talked about films. The atomic bomb thriller is based on a biography titled, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.



After a long wait, the makers have finally released its first engaging trailer. The two-minute trailer, which stars Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is referred to as the "father of the atomic bomb," shows him working on the secret project.



Murphy and his team are working on the secret project as they test the bomb in the desert. The trailer is primarily focused on the lead character, Cillian Murphy, who is on one side working on the project and on the other side is terrified of how this bomb will affect mankind.

Murphy was one of the primary contributors to the Manhattan Research Project, which centred around the creation of nuclear weapons in the 1940s.



Most of the plot details have been kept under wraps.



Watch the trailer here:







The film also stars Emily Blunt as the wife of Murphy and biologist Katherine Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as director of the Manhattan Project General Leslie Groves Jr., Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock.