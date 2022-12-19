ugc_banner

NYT faces backlash for crossword resembling Nazi symbol on first day of Hanukkah

New York, USEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Dec 19, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Nazi symbol (L), New York Times crossword (R). (Photo: Reuters/Twitter (@keithedwards)) Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Hundreds took to social media including Twitter and also pointed out the inopportune timing as it was published on the first day of the Jewish festival of lights Hanukkah. 

The American newspaper, New York Times garnered significant backlash for their crossword puzzle published on Sunday (December 18) as it bore an uncanny resemblance to the Nazi symbol, ‘Hakenkreuz’ (which means hooked cross in German). Furthermore, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place, as in 2017, another design of the Nazi symbol was seen for their daily crossword puzzle. 

Hundreds took to social media including Twitter and also pointed out the inopportune timing as it was published on the first day of the Jewish festival of lights Hanukkah. Meanwhile, the New York Times is yet to respond to the incident. 

In a follow-up tweet, Edwards also pointed out how "So far not one mainstream media outlet has reported on this." 

Former United States President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. also took to the microblogging platform and called the incident, "Disgusting!". 

Some users also said that they did not believe it till they saw the copy for themselves. 

Many Twitter users also questioned how did editors or staff not notice the error as one user wrote, "How do you go through multiple layers of editing without picking up on that?".

Another person wrote, "Count me in as one of the many commenters who immediately saw the swastika...It would be good if the puzzle editors addressed this and someone takes responsibility. Who cares if it was 'unintentional'? Isn't that what editors are for?"

Not the first time

Several social media users also pointed out how this is the third time this has happened as a similar first incident reportedly took place in 2014 and again in 2017. At the time, the NYT had dismissed it saying it was not intentional. Meanwhile, some people are responding to the old tweet. 

