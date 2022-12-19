'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega stuns in Dolce & Gabbana metal corset worth $12,999

Jenna Ortega, who played the iconic role of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror series, appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Friday. Flaunting her new punk rock hairstyle in a dark amber colour along with a metal corset from Dolce and Gabbana, the actress grabbed eyeballs during the candid and fun chat.

With the iconic corset belt from the brand's fall 2007 collection, the diva wore a black see-through shirt with a white mega collar, matching cuffs and an oversized black necktie.

For her makeup, she opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, lots of mascara and a nude lip shade. To complete the look, she opted for a pair of Aminah Abdul Jillil black platform stilettos.

The D&G corset belt is worth a whopping $12,999. It pairs well with bodycon dresses, white shirts and jumpsuits. The belt, which was originally displayed by Dior in their fall 2007 collection, has been a celebrity favourite for one and a half decades.

Several celebs such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Beyonce, and Jennifer Lopez have this belt in their wardrobe.

Last year, Priyanka wore this corset belt for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. She paired it with a plunging neckline sheer D&G gown, which featured a dangerously thigh-high slit.

JLo, on the other hand, wore this belt for the magazine cover of the September 2007 issue of Teen Vogue. She paired it with a Calvin Klein tank top and OMO Norma Kamali leggings.

As for Queen B, she styled the belt with a silver bodycon dress for an award show. She slayed the red carpet look and gave her fans some serious style goals.

Coming to Jenna's movie front, the actress will feature next 'Scream VI' as Tara Carpenter. Helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film marks the sixth instalment of the 'Scream' franchise. It will hit theatres on March 10, 2023.

Jenna also has 'Finestkind', 'Miller's Girl' and 'Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall' in the pipeline.

