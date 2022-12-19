FIFA World Cup 2022: Didier Deschamps gives an update on his future as France's head coach

Didier Deschamps has not made any decision about his immediate future as the national coach after France lost in the World Cup final against Argentina.

"Even if we'd won, I wouldn't reply to that question tonight," said the 54-year-old Frenchman.

"Obviously I am very sad. I will have a meeting with the president at the start of the new year and you will know after that."

Despite speculations that France played with less-than-100 per cent fit players due to a bout of illness across the camp, Deschamps maintained that the playing XI only had the fit players.

"The squad has been facing a tricky situation...maybe that had a physical and psychological impact. But I had no concerns about the players who started. They were 100 per cent fit but we only had four days since the last match so perhaps there is some tiredness."

France lost to Argentina 2-4 on penalties after the game ended level after extra time. Though, the game reached the penalties, France, at one point stared at a tame defeat as Argentina ran riot with their aggressive play.

Deschamps was tactically outmuscled by his compatriot Lionel Scaloni in the first half of the game, which proved to be decisive as France were left chasing the match throughout.

Scalnoi brought his big match player Ángel Di María in place of Leandro Parades as the only change into the squad.

With Ousmane Dembele not tracking back and Aurelien Tchouameni loitering high up the pitch, Scaloni's plan was to overload the left side with Mac Allister and Di Maria teaming up. The ploy worked like a charm as the Argentine midfield sifted such balls to Di Maria with regular precision.

The first goal came this way after Di Maria earned the penalty which was slotted easily by Messi.

Furthermore, Messi drifted in the right half-spaces and made incisive passes Rabiot was caught central and Mbappe did not press intelligently.

It took several tweaks from Deschamps like hooking Giroud and Dembele in the first half and later pressing in a 4-4-2 manner to arrest the slide.

Deschamps was chasing a second consecutive World Cup title with the French side. However, after the defeat, rumours of Zinedine Zidane taking his place have started to do the rounds.

(With inputs from agencies)