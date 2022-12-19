FIFA World Cup 2022 broke all records! Sundar Pichai reveals highest Google Search's record in 25 years

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and revealed that the FIFA World Cup final match has broken all records of searches on the search engine. All eyes were on Sunday's final match between France and Argentina, one of the biggest game nights in World Cup history. Qatar's Lusail Stadium was fully-packed with 1.5 lakh football fans from all around the world, and millions were glued to their televisions.

Amidst all the celebrations, Google CEO Pichai revealed an interesting development about the 2022 FIFA World Cup finale. Pichai revealed in a tweet that Google search had its highest-ever traffic in 25 years during the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday night.

"Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup, it was like the entire world was searching about one thing", Pichai wrote in his tweet on Monday.

Sundar Pichai's tweet got viral among football fans in no time, while it also received an interesting remark from the popular podcaster and Youtuber Lex Fridman, "Awesome. Over a billion people tuned in, united by their love of the game. That's the best thing about football: it's a truly global game that unites us".

The online space was buzzing with the FIFA world cup only and after France's third goal, Twitter was also flooded with a record number of tweets. Elon Musk wrote on his Twitter account, "24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup!".

France came very close to Argentina, drawing with them 3-3 after extra time, but lost on penalties. Kylian Mbappe starred with his hat trick, going on to win the Golden Boot.