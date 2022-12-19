UNMISSABLE! Argentina captain Lionel Messi's table dance with FIFA World Cup trophy goes viral - Watch

Lionel Messi's dream of lifting the World Cup was fulfilled on Sunday evening (December 18) with Argentina beating France in a stunning FIFA WC final at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar. Defending champions France took on Messi's Argentina and produced a final for the ages. While Messi and Angel Di Maria's goals took Argentina to a 2-0 lead, Kylian Mbappe's twin strikes ended the regulation time at 2-2. The extra time once again saw Messi & Co. taking a 3-2 lead, in the 108th minute, before Mbappe struck once again and found the back of the net in the 118th minute to level the scores, 3-3, and take the game to the penalty shootout.

In the shootouts, Argentina emerged on top, 4-2, courtesy of Emiliano Martínez's saves, and won its first-ever World Cup title since 1986. Messi also ended the debate for the Greatest of All Time, often being pitted alongside arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, by getting his hand on the WC trophy. After the pulsating affair, in front of a jam-packed stadium including many big names from various fields, Messi celebrated in style and his table-dance clip has gone viral in a jiffy. The 35-year-old entertained one and all with his moves in the Argentina dressing room. Here's the video:

LIONEL MESSI JUMPING ON THE TABLE IN THE DRESSING ROOM 😂



(via @Notamendi30) pic.twitter.com/WUTq3AmjKs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2022 ×

After the game, Messi also spoke about his international future. Post his side's semi-final win, he revealed that the Qatar final will be his last World Cup appearance. While his last game in the mega event has lived up to expectations, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker made it clear that he isn't going anywhere and will continue to play at the international level as a 'champion'.