Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators preview: LPL 2022 live streaming & TV channel, playing 11 prediction
Story highlights
LPL 2022 - Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators preview: The game number 20th of the ongoing Lanka Premier League will see Dambulla Aura taking on Galle Gladiators on Monday, December 19th at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
LPL 2022 - Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators preview: The game number 20th of the ongoing Lanka Premier League will see Dambulla Aura taking on Galle Gladiators on Monday, December 19th at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
LPL 2022 - Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators preview: The game number 20th of the ongoing Lanka Premier League will see Dambulla Aura taking on Galle Gladiators on Monday, December 19th at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Reeling at the bottom of the points table with just one win in seven games played so far, Dambulla Aura has a lot to play for. Their opponents tonight, Galle Gladiators are also just notch ahead of them in terms of standings as they are fourth on the list with two wins in seven matches.
Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators match prediction
Since both teams have been poor in their performances so far in this edition of the LPL 2022, none look to be the outright favourite. However, going by their previous outing result where Dambulla Aura beat Gladiators by 48 runs, it appears like the team led by Kusal Mendis could suffer the same fate on Monday as well.
Prediction – Dambulla Aura to win the match against Galle Gladiators.