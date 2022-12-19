Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators preview: LPL 2022 live streaming & TV channel, playing 11 prediction

LPL 2022 - Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators preview: The game number 20th of the ongoing Lanka Premier League will see Dambulla Aura taking on Galle Gladiators on Monday, December 19th at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Reeling at the bottom of the points table with just one win in seven games played so far, Dambulla Aura has a lot to play for. Their opponents tonight, Galle Gladiators are also just notch ahead of them in terms of standings as they are fourth on the list with two wins in seven matches.