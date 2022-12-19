After the final show at 2022 FIFA World Cup, fans react with hilarious Messi vs Mbappe memes

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, 18 December, after defeating defending champions France by 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 tie after extra time. Argentina has won the World Cup three times. The trophy was last lifted by Diego Maradona in Mexico City back in 1986.\Mbappe, who had a standout performance for Les Bleus, won the Golden Boot award for scoring eight goals and assisting two others as he nearly led France to a record title defence.

France was almost absent in the first half, but Mbappe single-handedly brought France back into the game and kept them there until the final minute, when Martinez took away the dream of France winning the World Cup title.

In Pics | Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

As soon as the finals were over Argentina fans took to social media to celebrate their favourite team’s win with heartwarming tweets and memes. Take a look at some of the memes:

my mind constantly switches from „tomorrow gonna be 2014 all over again“ to „tomorrow gonna be our best day ever“ every damn second and it’s exhausting pic.twitter.com/TIWYACPOEq — Gabs 🦋❤️‍🩹 (@gabsique95) December 17, 2022 ×

Mbappe and Messi at the first PSG training session after the World Cup pic.twitter.com/msX6xyXJFy — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) December 18, 2022 ×

The highlight of the final match apart from the Argentina team was also the French player, Kylian Mbappe. Memes abound on social media following an unforgettable World Cup final, whether it was the crucial moment in the game that proved to be a turning point or the fact that Mbappe suddenly woke up in the second half and chose violence.

Mbappe in the last 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/RL7Bubg5QA — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) December 18, 2022 ×

My god, #FIFAWorldCup. This game is a gorgeous, evil curse. I love it so much make it stop. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 18, 2022 ×