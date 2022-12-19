After the final show at 2022 FIFA World Cup, fans react with hilarious Messi vs Mbappe memes
Story highlights
FIFA World Cup 2022: What a match! After a much heart-racing finale match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, fans and supporters were quick to react to how the match played out and flooded social media with memes.
FIFA World Cup 2022: What a match! After a much heart-racing finale match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, fans and supporters were quick to react to how the match played out and flooded social media with memes.
Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, 18 December, after defeating defending champions France by 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 tie after extra time. Argentina has won the World Cup three times. The trophy was last lifted by Diego Maradona in Mexico City back in 1986.\Mbappe, who had a standout performance for Les Bleus, won the Golden Boot award for scoring eight goals and assisting two others as he nearly led France to a record title defence.
France was almost absent in the first half, but Mbappe single-handedly brought France back into the game and kept them there until the final minute, when Martinez took away the dream of France winning the World Cup title.
In Pics | Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup Final
As soon as the finals were over Argentina fans took to social media to celebrate their favourite team’s win with heartwarming tweets and memes. Take a look at some of the memes:
Fitting Finale 🔥💥🎉. MESSI deserves this Glorious finish to his GOAT carrier. Congrats #Argentina#ArgentinaVsFrance #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/L2JKWSdd9Z— Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) December 18, 2022
my mind constantly switches from „tomorrow gonna be 2014 all over again“ to „tomorrow gonna be our best day ever“ every damn second and it’s exhausting pic.twitter.com/TIWYACPOEq— Gabs 🦋❤️🩹 (@gabsique95) December 17, 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/1z99zZb3io— Douglas Reyes-Ceron (@dreyesceron) December 18, 2022
"A France player receives the ball."— Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) December 18, 2022
Argentina players: pic.twitter.com/qTZh0csOTn
Mbappe and Messi at the first PSG training session after the World Cup pic.twitter.com/msX6xyXJFy— Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) December 18, 2022
Football, bloody hell.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2022
The highlight of the final match apart from the Argentina team was also the French player, Kylian Mbappe. Memes abound on social media following an unforgettable World Cup final, whether it was the crucial moment in the game that proved to be a turning point or the fact that Mbappe suddenly woke up in the second half and chose violence.
Mbappe in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/metwiUW2Zf— Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) December 18, 2022
What Argentina Vs. France really was🙏 pic.twitter.com/hocmPealYN— XDarkskal (@DarkskalX) December 18, 2022
Wtf france, résumé du match: #ARGFRA #ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/1GRVqpwnhM— Maximz__ (@ice_maximz) December 18, 2022
Mbappe in the last 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/RL7Bubg5QA— Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) December 18, 2022
Mbappé said: pic.twitter.com/B0Fux1ZwS2— Avry's Sports Show (@Avry) December 18, 2022
My god, #FIFAWorldCup. This game is a gorgeous, evil curse. I love it so much make it stop.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 18, 2022
As Ryan Reynolds says, the football final match was a gorgeous game. Messi and Mbappe both scored in the extra time to take the game to the penalties before the legendary footballer himself, Paulo Dybala, Leonardo Paredes, and Gonzalo Montiel scored for Argentina and the team lifted the trophy.