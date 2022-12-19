ugc_banner

IPL 2023 Auction 4 days to go: 1 Crore Base Price List, Remaining Purse, Venue, Hotel, Date, Time, LIVE

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

IPL Auction 2023 4 days to go: The D-day is almost there. The IPL 2023 mini-auction will take place in Kochi on December 23 (Friday) with a total of 991 players set to go under the hammer.


 

IPL 2023 Auction 4 days to go: - The D-day is almost there for the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Only 4 days are remaining for the commencement of the IPL 2023 Mini Auction. It is to be noted that the Indian Premier League Auction will take place in Kochi -- a city which will host the auction for the first time ever -- on December 23, at 2:30 PM IST. The fans can watch IPL 2023 Auction live streaming on JioCinema and Telecast on Star Sports. You can also get all the live updates on WION.  Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free. Among a total of 405 players, 273 of them are Indians whereas the remaining 132 are overseas players -- with four of them from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 119, 282 are the number of uncapped players and 4 from the associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are up for grabs. 30 of them will be filled by overseas players. 

IPL 2023 Auction 4 days to go: Check 1 Crore Base Price Full List

 

List Sr. No.

First Name

Country

Specialism

C/U/A

Reserve Price Rs Lakh

1

Mayank Agarwal

India

BATSMAN

Capped

100

4

Joe Root

England

BATSMAN

Capped

100

16

Heinrich Klaasen

South Africa

WICKETKEEPER

Capped

100

26

Akeal Hosein

West Indies

BOWLER

Capped

100

28

Mujeeb Rahman

Afghanistan

BOWLER

Capped

100

30

Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa

BOWLER

Capped

100

69

Manish Pandey

India

BATSMAN

Capped

100

74

Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

100

75

Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

100

83

Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand

BOWLER

Capped

100

89

Shai Hope

West Indies

WICKETKEEPER

Capped

100

90

Tom Latham

New Zealand

WICKETKEEPER

Capped

100

160

Michael Bracewell

New Zealand

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

100

174

Andrew Tye

Australia

BOWLER

Capped

100

175

Luke Wood

England

BOWLER

Capped

100

196

David Wiese

Namibia

ALL-ROUNDER

Associate

100

234

Moises Henriques

Australia

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

100

246

Matt Henry

New Zealand

BOWLER

Capped

100

304

Roston Chase

West Indies

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

100

305

Rahkeem Cornwall

West Indies

ALL-ROUNDER

Capped

100


 

IPL 2023 Auction 4 days to go Check Full Details

Date: 23rd December 2022
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Kochi, India
Live:  JioCinema
Live Telecast: Star Sports

What are the venues for the IPL 2023 Auction? – Venue

IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi, India on December 23

Which TV channels will IPL 2023 Auction broadcast?

IPL 2023 Auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How can Fans watch live streaming of IPL 2023 Auction?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction will be Live streaming on JioCinema. You can also catch the live updates on WION.  Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.

When will the IPL 2023 Auction Start? Date

IPL 2023 Auction to be held on December 23, Kochi, India

What Time IPL 2023 Auction Will begin? Time

IPL 2023 Auction Will begin at 2:30 PM IST


 

IPL 2023 Auction 4 Days to go: Remaining Purse

Team

Total money spent

Salary cap available

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Rs. 74.55 Cr

Rs. 20.45 Cr

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Rs. 75.55 Cr

Rs. 19.45 Cr

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Rs. 75.75 Cr

Rs. 19.25 Cr

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Rs. 87.95 Cr

Rs. 7.05 Cr

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Rs. 71.65 Cr

Rs. 23.35 Cr

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rs. 74.45 Cr

Rs. 20.55 Cr

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Rs. 62.80 Cr

Rs. 32.20 Cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Rs. 86.25 Cr

Rs. 8.75 Cr

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rs. 81.80 Cr

Rs. 13.20 Cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Rs. 52.75 Cr

Rs. 42.25 Cr

 

IPL 2023 Auction 4 Days to go: Available slots 

Team

Total Players

Available Slots

Overseas Slots Available

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

18

7

2

Delhi Capitals (DC)

20

5

2

Gujarat Titans (GT)

18

7

3

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

14

11

3

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

15

10

4

Mumbai Indians (MI)

16

9

3

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

16

9

3

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

18

7

2

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

16

9

4

 

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots

 

Franchise

No of Players

No of Overseas Players

Total  money spent (Rs.)

Salary cap available (Rs.)

Available Slots

Overseas Slots

CSK

18

6

74.55

20.45

7

2

DC

20

6

75.55

19.45

5

2

GT

18

5

75.75

19.25

7

3

KKR

14

5

87.95

7.05

11

3

LSG

15

4

71.65

23.35

10

4

MI

16

5

74.45

20.55

9

3

PBKS

16

5

62.8

32.2

9

3

RCB

18

6

86.25

8.75

7

2

RR

16

4

81.8

13.2

9

4

SRH

12

4

52.75

42.25

13

4

Total

163

50

743.5

206.5

87

30

 

CLICK HERE to check the complete list of TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction

IPL 2023 Teams Full Player list, Squads, remaining purse

CSK / RR / PBKS / DC / MI / KKR / RCB / SRH / GT / LSG

 

