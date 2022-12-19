IPL 2023 Auction 4 days to go: 1 Crore Base Price List, Remaining Purse, Venue, Hotel, Date, Time, LIVE

IPL 2023 Auction 4 days to go: - The D-day is almost there for the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Only 4 days are remaining for the commencement of the IPL 2023 Mini Auction. It is to be noted that the Indian Premier League Auction will take place in Kochi -- a city which will host the auction for the first time ever -- on December 23, at 2:30 PM IST. The fans can watch IPL 2023 Auction live streaming on JioCinema and Telecast on Star Sports. You can also get all the live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free. Among a total of 405 players, 273 of them are Indians whereas the remaining 132 are overseas players -- with four of them from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 119, 282 are the number of uncapped players and 4 from the associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are up for grabs. 30 of them will be filled by overseas players.