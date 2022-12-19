'Horrendous' apartment shooting in Canada leaves five dead

Canadian city of Toronto bore witness to a shooting on Sunday night when five people were killed and another wounded in the suburbs, police said. The shooting took place in an apartment building.

The suspect has also died after following a gunfire exchange with law enforcement, local police chief Jim MacSween told reporters.

Police officers responded to an active shooting call at a building in Vaughan, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said in a news conference. "Once the officers arrived, they were met with... a horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased," MacSween told reporters, according to Canadian media.

The police is in the process of informing the families of the victims about their deaths, hence their identities have not been made public yet.

The police hasn't yet spoken about what led to the shooting. They are investigating whether the suspect was linked to the victims in any way. A constable told CNN the incident was the “most terrible call I’ve seen in my entire career".

The suspect allegedly acted alone. The victims were found in different apartments in the building.

Residents were evacuated immediately and dozens of ambulances and police officers were at the scene in the evening, Canadian media said.

Mass shooting aren't common in Canada, but they have seen an uptick in recent times. The country is bringing in a legislation to ban handguns.

(With inputs from agencies)

