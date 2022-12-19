Ed-tech startup Byju's CEO summoned by India's apex child rights body over allegations of malpractice

India's apex child rights body the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran over allegations of malpractice of "hard selling and mis-selling" its courses to students.

As per PTI, Raveendran has to appear in person before the commission on December 23. The summon is reportedly based on news reports of BYJU's sales team indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy courses for their children.

Watch | Byju's under scanner for ill-treatment of staff, struggling to raise funds

In a statement, the NCPCR said that it has "come across a news article wherein it has been pointed out that the sales team of BYJU'S is indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy their courses for their children. lt has also been mentioned in the news report that some customers have also claimed that they were exploited and deceived, and had put their savings and futures in jeopardy".

The report also alleged that the company has even been actively tricking its customers to enter loan-based agreements for non-refundable courses.

Many parents have raised complaints against the practice however BYJU didn't take any action.

"The Commission is in observance that indulging into malpractices to lure the parents or children into entering loan-based agreements and then causing exploitation is against the welfare of children and in pursuance of the functions and powers under Section 13 and 14 of CPCR Act, 2005," said the commission as per ANI.

BYJU's CEO has to appear before the apex body along with details of all the courses run by his company, their fee structure, the number of enrolled students and the refund policy of the company.

If Raveendran fails to comply with the order without a lawful excuse "will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance as provided in Rule 10 and Rule l2 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE