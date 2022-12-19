Nora Fatehi impresses fans with scintillating dance performance at FIFA World Cup 2022 final | Video

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi took the centre stage and gave a breathtaking performance during the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, held at the Lusail Stadium. Along with several background dancers, she was joined by Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal, who originally sang the world cup anthem 'Light The Sky' with her.

Clad in a shiny embellished dress featuring adorned with frills, the 'Pepeta' singer crooned the anthem in both Hindi and English languages. To complete her look of the day, she paired her gorgeous LBD with long lace stockings and matching shoes.

Clips and snaps from her performance are currently doing rounds on the internet. Take a look!

With Lusail Stadium packed to capacity the FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony was indeed a spectacular event! The highlight of the Ceremony was undoubtedly #NoraFatehi’s power-packed performance of the FIFA anthem 'Light The Sky'. pic.twitter.com/lRKWsjX1il — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 18, 2022

In another viral video, Nora is seen gifting a custom-made pair of sneakers to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino. As can be seen in the clip, Nora says she herself designed the shoes and is so elated to present this gift to Gianni. Take a look!

One of the first bollywood actresses to ever perform for the much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 #NoraFatehi gifts a custom made pair of sneakers to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino. Designed by her specifically for him, pic.twitter.com/HYei3CuVtQ — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 17, 2022

Prior to the performance, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to tease her look for the stage performance. In a post, she wrote, “Fifa closing ceremony.” Take a look!

Nora previously performed at the FIFA fan festival on December 1 in Doha. She grooved to several Bollywood hit tracks on the stage including ‘Saki Saki’ and ‘Manike’.

During her performance, the actress also waved the Indian flag and screamed "Jai Hind".

On the movie front, Nora was recently seen in ‘Jedha Nasha’ song from Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming quirky thriller ‘An Action Hero’. She will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill.

