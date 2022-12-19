ugc_banner

Nora Fatehi impresses fans with scintillating dance performance at FIFA World Cup 2022 final | Video

Doha, QatarEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 19, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Nora Fatehi gave a breathtaking performance at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday Photograph:(Instagram)

Clad in an all-black ensemble, Bollywood actress and singer Nora Fatehi performed with Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Check out the viral videos here!

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi took the centre stage and gave a breathtaking performance during the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, held at the Lusail Stadium. Along with several background dancers, she was joined by Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal, who originally sang the world cup anthem 'Light The Sky' with her.

Clad in a shiny embellished dress featuring adorned with frills, the 'Pepeta' singer crooned the anthem in both Hindi and English languages. To complete her look of the day, she paired her gorgeous LBD with long lace stockings and matching shoes.

Clips and snaps from her performance are currently doing rounds on the internet. Take a look!

In another viral video, Nora is seen gifting a custom-made pair of sneakers to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino. As can be seen in the clip, Nora says she herself designed the shoes and is so elated to present this gift to Gianni. Take a look!

Prior to the performance, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to tease her look for the stage performance. In a post, she wrote, “Fifa closing ceremony.” Take a look!

Nora previously performed at the FIFA fan festival on December 1 in Doha. She grooved to several Bollywood hit tracks on the stage including ‘Saki Saki’ and ‘Manike’.

During her performance, the actress also waved the Indian flag and screamed "Jai Hind".

On the movie front, Nora was recently seen in ‘Jedha Nasha’ song from Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming quirky thriller ‘An Action Hero’. She will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill. 

