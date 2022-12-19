FIFA World Cup 2022: 'I’m not...': Lionel Messi drops a BOMB on his future after lifting the mega title

In what comes as another jolly news for Argentine fans across the footballing landscape, their superstar Lionel Messi has indicated he has no plans of slowing down and that he wants to play as the world champion.

“No, I’m not going to retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt," Messi was quoted as saying by various media outlets after the match.

"I wanted to close my career with this, it was the one that was missing so I can no longer ask for anything else. I was able to get the Copa America and now the World Cup that I had fought so hard for. I've got it at the end of my career."

Messi's sentiments were echoed by the national team coach Lionel Scaloni who said the little magician can continue to keep playing.

“If he wants to keep playing, he will be with us. He is more than entitled to decide whether he wants to keep playing for Argentina or not or what he wants to do with his career," an emotional Scaloni told media after the match.

“He is such a huge player for us. It is such a pleasure for us to coach him and his teammates. Everything he transmits to his teammates is unparalleled - something I’ve never seen before.”

Messi and his world-class performance on the biggest stage

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 at the end of extra time at the Lusail International Stadium.

Messi scored twice and converted from the spot during the penalty shootout to guide his team to the promised land.

Messi became the first player to win two Golden Ball awards, having previously bagged the trophy in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Golden Ball award is given to the best player of the tournament, Mbappe came second to him while Croatia's Luka Modric finished third. The Argentine narrowly missed on the Golden Boot award as Mbapped (8) bagged a hattrick in the final to nudge ahead of him (7) by a goal.

With the WC triumph, Messi has joined the likes of Kempes and Maradona to have won the elusive trophy.

