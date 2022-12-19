Russian drone attack hits 'critical infrastructure' in Kyiv, causes 'fairly serious' damage

Russia hit "critical infrastructure" in Kyiv and private houses near the region early Monday, Ukrainian authorities said. They also informed that air defence systems destroyed about 18 drones that were directed at the capital. Twenty-three drones were directed towards Kyiv, the military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

"During the air alert, 23 enemy UAVs were recorded in the sky above the capital. Air defence destroyed 18 drones," the Kyiv city military administration said on social media.

Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said said the drone attack has caused "fairly serious" damage in the region and three areas in the region have been left without power supply.

Earlier, officials said that Russia had attacked the capital with Shahed drones.

"Air alert continues in Kyiv," the administration said. "The enemy is attacking the capital with 'Shahed' barrage ammunition. Air defence is being at work."

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that as of now no deaths or injuries from the attack have been reported. The medics are working at the sites of the strikes in the Solomyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

"As a result of the attack on the capital, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged," Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Energy and heating engineers are working to quickly stabilize the situation with energy and heat supply."

The Solomyanskyi district in the western part of Kyiv is a busy transport hub. It houses a train station and one of the city's two passenger airports.

Earlier, several loud blasts were heard in Kyiv and the surrounding region. Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region, had said that the region was under a drone attack.

Reuters reported a witness as saying that there was a fire as a result of the attack in Kyiv's often targeted Shevchenkivskyi district.

Air raid sirens could be heard most of the night into Monday in Kyiv and the region around it, with fresh alerts declared at 5:25 am local time.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said that the country's air defence systems had shot down 13 Iranian-made kamikaze drones that targeted the capital Kyiv.

Two administrative buildings are also reported to have been damaged in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE