Twitter to now ban users from posting links to rival platforms

Elon Musk-owned social media giant Twitter said on Sunday (December 18) that it was banning users from including links to other social media platforms in their posts. The latest move is sure to bring Twitter in popular discussion yet again after its takover by Elon Musk.

"At both the Tweet level and the account level, we will remove any free promotion of prohibited 3rd-party social media platforms, such as linking out (i.e. using URLs) to any of the below platforms on Twitter, or providing your handle without a URL," Twitter said in a statement on its website.

The outside platforms include Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Post and Truth Social, as well as third-party social media link aggregators such as linktr.ee and ink.bio.

Twitter, previously run by Jack Dorsey, was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in recent months. The platform has been a fixture in news headlines ever since. First it was summary sacking of its old board including former CEO Parag Agrawal. Then it was firing of nearly half the workforce. These sudden decisions did rock the Twitter boat as questions were raised about the platform's stability in light of mass layoffs.

Over last few days, Musk has been on the receiving end of global criticism for suspending accounts of journalists writing on an account which used information in public domain to track Elon Musk's jet.

