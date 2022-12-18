FIFA World Cup 2022 prize money: Winner Argentina will get this much money after winning the World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022 Prize Money: A whopping $440 million has been set aside for distribution among the 32 competing teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Winner Argentina and runners-up France will receive the highest payouts, totaling $72 million in winnings. The grand finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was won by Argentina on Sunday, and they will be getting a cash prize worth $42 million. On the other hand, prize money of $30 million is set aside for the runner-up team France. According to reports, each team will receive at least $9 million in prize money, with the amount increasing after each round. In total, the FIFA authorities have announced a total prize pool of $440 million for the participating teams.

How much money will FIFA teams earn by playing in the World Cup?

Every team in the Round of 16 will receive $13 million in prize money. The prize money in the quarterfinals will be $17 million per team. The fourth-place team, Morocco will be awarded $25 million, while the third-place team Croatia will be awarded $27 million. The prize money is, of course, distributed on top of the salaries the players receive.

How much money will be given to each team playing in FIFA World Cup?

Brazil, the Netherlands, Portugal, and England will each receive $17 million for reaching the quarter-finals. The United States, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, and South Korea will each receive $13 million for reaching the round of 16. In addition, Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, and Uruguay will each receive $9 million for their participation in the group stages.

Total Prize money for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup: