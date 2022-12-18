Not seeking 'permission' for greater ties with Russia, says Iran

In what was apparently quite a defiant stance, Iran on Sunday (December 18) said that it would not "seek permission from anyone" to expand relations with Russia. Iran has dimissing US concerns over growing military partnership between Tehran and Moscow.

CIA chief William Burns told PBS television on Friday the military cooperation between Iran and Russia "poses real threats" to US allies in the Middle East.

Nasser Kanani, spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, called the comments "baseless" and said they were part of a "US propaganda war against Iran".

Tehran "acts independently in regulating its foreign relations and does not seek permission from anyone", Kanani said in a statement Sunday.

He added that Iran's "national interests" dictate its policies.

"Cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields including defence is expanding within the framework of common interests... and is not against any third country."

Kanani said, "American officials continue their baseless political claims and illegal actions against the Islamic republic of Iran, questioning the conventional defence and military cooperation between Iran and Russia."

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on December 9 had regarded the Tehran-Moscow military partnership as "harmful" to Ukraine, Iran's neighbouring countries and the world.

(With inputs from agencies)

