India's Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022

Today, Sargam Koushal took the title of Mrs World back to India after 21 years. Beating contestants from 63 countries, the 32-year-old secured the crown at a gala Mrs World event in Las Vegas and made her country proud.

Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Koushal, who looked stunning in a pink centre-slit glittery gown designed by Bhawna Rao. She was mentored for the runway by pageant expert and model Alesia Raut.

Sharing the happy news on social media, the managing organisation of the Mrs India pageant said, "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!"

The newly-crowned Mrs World also shared a note to mark her victory. She wrote, "We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world."

Aditi Govitrikar, the actress who brought the Mrs India crown to India in 2001, congratulated Koushal for winning the prestigious title. She wrote, "Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years."

According to Koushal's Instagram account, she holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature. She is married to an Indian Navy officer and has previously worked as a teacher in Vizhag, Andhra Pradesh.

Mrs World, the first beauty pageant for married women, was conceived in 1984 and traces its roots to the Mrs America pageant. Initially, it was named Mrs Woman of the World, but after four years, it was renamed Mrs World.

