Best replies from Shah Rukh Khan's AskSRK session - from Fifa world cup to 'Pathaan'

Every SRKian waits for King Khan's #AskSrk session, and on Saturday, fans got lucky as the 'Pathaan' actor took some time to chat with his die-hard fans.



During the 'Ask SRK' interaction, the actor spoke about many things and gave some witty replies to his fans. The actor talked about his kids, his showbiz life, and his upcoming film 'Pathaan'. He also commented on the grand finale of the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France and which team he wants to see win.



Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and wrote: "Come all, let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes." then work beckons."



During the fun 15-minute talk, he also talked about his upcoming film, 'Pathaan'. Making it easy for you all here we have compiled some of the wittiest and best replies that SRK gave.



His favourite Salman Khan film:

A Twitter user asked SRK to name his favourite Salman Khan's film, replying to which, SRK revealed: 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.



Argentina or France:

Khan was also asked to share which team he wants to see win the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Answering the question, the actor said that his heart is with Argentina but added that France's Kylian Mbappe is a treat to watch.

Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also https://t.co/XFUOE2t7d9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022 ×

Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Pathaan,' which co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

On Friday, he wished John a happy birthday with a new poster from the film.



This is the first time that John and Khan are sharing screen space. The 57-year-old actor was asked to share his working experience with Abraham.

John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes he was really taking care that I don’t get hurt….known him for a long time and was lovely working with him. https://t.co/25tzyxgG9a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022 ×

Replying to that, the actor wrote, "John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes, he was really taking care that I don’t get hurt….known him for a long time and was lovely working with him."



For SRK, his family is his whole world!



Shah Rukh is very close to his family and three kids—Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. One netizen asked Khan to share the biggest compliment he has received to date.

“Papa you are the kindest man we know” https://t.co/9jwQ9gKbGR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022 ×