FIFA World Cup 2022: Will 'Drake curse' haunt Messi? Rapper places $1 million bet on Argentina

Canadian rapper Drake has grabbed eyeballs after he placed a whopping $1 million bet on Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup against France on Sunday.

Drake took to his Instagram account to share a screenshot of the bet placed. If La Albiceleste manage to beat France, Drake will receive a paycheque of $1.75 million.

However, fans are worried that Drake lending his support to Argentina could spell trouble for Lionel Messi and his men. The rapper has been infamously connected to a phenomenon called 'Drake curse'.

Under this phenomenon, any team or individual that receives support from Drake ends up suffering some kind of misfortune, meaning they either lose the game or end up playing decisively bad.

Netizens across social media platforms were not happy that Drake had decided to support Argentina.

Prior to the start of the World Cup, Canadian superstar and Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies had met his countrymen. Canada were expected to spring a few surprises in the tournament but according to netizens, the 'Drake curse' hit the North American side and they ended up losing all three group matches before exiting the WC.

Notably, this is not the first time that Drake has made headlines for his ultra-aggressive bets. The rapper had punt $649,000 on Barcelona to win the El Clasico against perennial rivals Real Madrid.

However, Drake lost the bet as defending La Liga champions managed to usurp the Catalunya side by a 3-1 scoreline.

Argentine fans across the globe have been praying for Messi to lift the World Cup and cement his legacy as one of the greatest to have ever played the sport and win almost everything. The 35-year-old came perilously close to the trophy in 2014 but Germany stood in his way.

On Saturday, Messi will have to overcome the defending champions France. It will not be an easy contest and Argentina will like the luck factor to play into their hands as well.