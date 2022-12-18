Deepika Padukone reaches Qatar to unveil FIFA 2022 trophy, Ranveer Singh to join soon

In just a few hours, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who flew to Qatar on December 17, will unveil the FIFA World Cup Trophy at the Lusail Stadium in a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk. Ranveer Singh, DP's husband and Bollywood actor, has also jetted off to Doha to witness the biggest sporting event of the year.

To mark her arrival in Qatar, the actress took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek of the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk book. Deepika is the global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand.

According to Louis Vuitton’s official website, "As part of its partnership with one of the world’s greatest sporting events, Louis Vuitton has specially designed trunks for 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. The Trophy Trunk has been carefully crafted to protect the sought-after trophy’s 6.175 kilograms of 18-carat gold and malachite."

Deepika arriving at Doha Airport, Qatar today pic.twitter.com/LwRz81f7j2 — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) December 17, 2022

Deepika Padukone snapped at Mumbai Airport heading to Qatar for FIFA 🧡 pic.twitter.com/8grsB3JCGg — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) December 17, 2022

🚨 Deepika Padukone teases football fans ahead of unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar, see pic pic.twitter.com/hFlv9ygoju — MegaNews Updates (@MegaNewsUpdates) December 18, 2022

Previously, Nora Fatehi gave a power-packed performance during the inaugural program. Later, we saw several celebs like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Chunky Panday marking their starry presence during the match.

Other than Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan will also reach Qatar for a pre-match show to promote his upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

In the final match, France will compete against Argentina for the first spot in the championship.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathaan' alongside SRK. She also has 'Fighter' and a Nag Ashwin film in the pipeline.

Ranveer will feature next in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Cirkus'.

