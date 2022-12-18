Here's how the Indian cricket team will be watching France-Argentina World Cup final

The final of FIFA World Cup 2022 is about to get underway in a couple of hours at the Lusail Stadium between France and Argentina. While billions of football fans across world will be cheering for either Lionel Messi' Argentina or Kylian Mbappe's France, the Indian cricket team members, who are currently in Bangladesh for the Test series, will be cheering for their favourites too.

On Sunday morning, the Indian team beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test in Chattogram. KL Rahul, India's stand-in skipper for this game, attended the presser where he was asked to predict the winner of the FIFA World Cup final, and how his team will be watching the mega clash between two former winners France and Argentina.

Answering to that question, KL said, "Whichever team we were supporting are all out already. There were few Brazil fans, there were few England fans. So, I don't really know who is an Argentina or France supporter, so we'll just enjoy the game. We're watching the game together, and we'll have a good meal.

"Like I said five days after a game is really tiring, so enjoy tonight, watch the game. Final of the World Cup, we all love football. Most of you have seen we're always playing football, before warmups, even back in the room," Rahul added.

Rahul also said players will divided a bit on whom to support in tonight's final, adding that is what the fun factor will be.

"FIFA was big early on but the boys have relaxed a bit, there are other priorities, so it'll be interesting to watch the game today. We will be divided a little bit, that's what make watching sport fun," Rahul concluded.