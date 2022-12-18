Britney Spears' father says he saved her life, she could've 'died without conservatorship'

Britney Spears's father Jamie Spears gave an interview to a publication on Sunday and spoke about the singer's controversial 13-year 'conservatorship'. While defending himself, he said that the conservatorship was a necessary intervention which not only saved the 41-year-old from her darkest days but also rescued her fragile relationship with her kids.

Speaking to The Mail, Jamie said that he doesn't wish to paint a pretty picture of the family's struggles. But the decisions, he insists, were the right ones, even though they came at the expense of his relationship with his daughter.

"Not everybody's going to agree with me," Jamie said. "It's been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't."

"For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don't think she would have got the kids back." Jamie added.

After a drawn-out legal battle, Jamie was removed from Britney's conservatorship last year in September. Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the singer's father will no longer serve as the conservator of her estate, immediately removing him from the control of her finances.

"I believe that the suspension is in the best interests of the conservatee. The current situation is untenable," the judge said.

At the time, Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, had argued in court that her father is "a cruel, toxic, abusive man" and said that it was long past time to remove him from the conservatorship.

"Britney Spears deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator," Mathew had stated.

