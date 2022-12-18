WATCH: 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba wishes fellow teammates good luck ahead of Argentina clash

A World Cup winner himself, Paul Pogba has sent best wishes to his teammates ahead of the final against Argentina in Lusail, Qatar on Sunday. Pogba, who alongside Kylian Mbappe, Giroud and even Griezmann won last edition's World Cup in Russia, sent out a an inspiring message for the Les Blues.

A video tweet posted by the official handle of France's football page (in english), Pogba is heard saying, 'the final is not played, it is won...'

You can listen to the whole message in the tweet given below -

A quick 𝗺𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 from @paulpogba for our Bleus before the grand final 💪💙#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/XsYcCJpu7j — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) December 17, 2022 ×

Juventus midfielder Pogba missed the FIFA World Cup 2022 due to a knee injury he suffered during the pre-season. Upon undergoing surgery in September to get his damaged meniscus repaired, Pogba has been out of action since. Besides him, France also have a few other big players getting ruled out due to injuries like N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema.

Despite not having a handful of first team players in the squad, France's coach Didier Deschamps inspired his team to another World Cup final, where they are eyeing a back-to-back title win. If they achieve this, they will become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win successive World Cups.

However, in their way stand an upbeat Argentinian team led by the great Lionel Messi - who are also aiming to win their first trophy since 1986, their third overall.