US: Two teens killed, three injured in shootout at apartment in Atlanta, say police

Two teenagers were shot dead while three others were injured in a shootout in an apartment complex in Atlanta on Saturday. According to the police, officers responded to the apartment in Atlanta's southwest shortly after 5 pm. The two teenage boys killed were aged 14 and 16 and the injured were two boys- aged 11 and 15 and a 15-year-old girl, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr said on Saturday while addressing a press conference, a report by news agency Associated Press said on Sunday.

The injured have been hospitalised and their condition is not yet known.

Hampton said a dispute on social media escalated to gunfire, adding a group of individuals came to the apartment complex with guns and then the other group fired from their weapons. The violence started inside the apartment and was then carried over outside, which is where the two victims were found, he added.



Hampton pointed out that there were "too many guns in the hands of our youth.''

"This should be a time that we are getting ready for the holidays, but we have at least two families that will be planning for funerals and then you may have some other families who were significantly involved and have to deal with that," the top police official said, Associated Press reported.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

