Elizabeth Hurley denies rumours she took Prince Harry’s virginity ahead of memoir revelation

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has cleared the air, once and for all! In a new interview, she has clarified that she isn't the "beautiful older woman" who bedded the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, as a teen. The bombshell revelation of Harry's "tryst" will reportedly come to light in his upcoming memoir 'Spare'.

While addressing what The Times claims is a piece of gossip floating around in the United Kingdom, Hurley said, "No. Not me. Absolutely not." She laughed off the rumour and shared that she is not guilty.

In his tell-all book, which is set to be released next year, Prince Harry will reportedly be unveiling details of his encounter with a "beautiful older woman in the countryside". Interestingly, Hurley used to own a farmhouse in Gloucestershire, northwest of London, from 2002 to 2015. And in previous interviews, she'd mentioned how much fun it was to "bang on a rug by the fireplace" of her home.

Fuelling the rumours, his wife Meghan Markle previously wrote in her blog, The Tig, in 2015 about having a "girl crush" on Hurley in a coincidental admission before she met H (as she likes to call her husband).

Harry’s upcoming book will be published on January 10. He will rake in more than £36 million for talking about his time as a royal leading up to his acrimonious exit from "the system" with his wife Meghan.

The 416-page memoir, ghostwritten by American novelist JR Moehringer, will contain "raw, unflinching honesty" of his time as a royal member living in London, according to the publishers.

It will be sold for £28 (hardback). You can buy an audiobook, voiced by Harry himself, at £20.



(With inputs from agencies)

