Argentina vs France at FIFA World Cup final: Match prediction, H2H, preview, lineups and livestream details

FIFA World Cup 2022: Today is the day of the final showdown of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022. The match goes live at 8:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM GST (Gulf Standard Time). Both Argentina and France will look forward to lifting the World Cup trophy for the third time in World Cup history. France is still the favourite to win this year's FIFA World Cup, and they've made the most of their stellar squad throughout the competition. Les Bleus were fairly comfortable in their 2-0 semifinal victory over Morocco and will be looking for a similar result in the final. Argentina, on the other hand, has been on an inspired run at the World Cup, led by Lionel Messi. The Albiceleste are on the verge of ending their 36-year World Cup drought and will rely on their talisman once more this weekend.

FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France match prediction

Lionel Messi has skillfully played his role as Argentina's captain ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The South American champions have rallied around their talisman and have proven to be a particularly difficult foe to overcome. Argentina, led by Messi, are expected to win a narrow victory over France in this weekend's highly anticipated World Cup final.

Prediction: Argentina to win the match against France 2-1.

FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France head to head

Both Argentina and France have met 13 times in the past across all competitions; at the FIFA World Cups, this will be their fourth meeting. While Argentina lost their last encounter against France in 2018, they were victorious over Les Bleus on the first two occasions.

Where can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 final live streaming apps, Argentina vs France?

For the fans based out in India, they can watch FIFA World Cup 2022 final live streaming apps, Argentina vs France live on TV on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels, while those who wish to stream online can enjoy watching the clash on JioCinema app.

FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France predicted lineups

Argentina: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France match details