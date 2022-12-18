'He doesn't know enough about football': Emiliano Martinez about Kylian Mbappe ahead of the final

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has criticised France superstar Kylian Mbappe over his previous statements about the quality of football in South America.

“He doesn’t know enough about football. He never played in South America. When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn’t matter. We are a great team, recognised as such,” Martinez told the media on the eve of the final.

The Argentine goalkeeper was referring to statements made by Mbappe a few months ago where he said European nations are better prepared for World Cup compared to their South American counterparts.

"Argentina haven't played games of great quality to reach the World Cup. In South America football isn't as advanced as Europe. That's why if you look at the last World Cups it's always the Europeans that win," Mbappe had said at the time.

Mbappe was slammed even then for his statement with players like Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and former Brazil coach Tite gently reminding the Frenchman to not make such unfair comparisons when conditions and oppositions were starkly different.

"Many times we talked about that in Spain. When we returned from a qualifier, we told them: You don’t know how difficult it would be for you to qualify for the World Cup if you had to go there, at altitude, in the heat, in Venezuela," Messi said in an interview.

Similarly, Inter Milan striker Martinez called Mbappe's statement unfair and added, "We are happy with how it's working and what we're doing on the field. I saw what [Mbappe] said, but Argentina and Brazil have players of great quality and talent. Brazil, just like us, has most of its players in Europe. I thought it was an unfair comment."

Argentina and France will square up against each other in the final of the FIFA World Cup later in the evening at the Lusail Stadium. While Les Bleus will be attempting to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup trophy, Argentina will be seeking to break a 36-year-old trophy drought.

(With inputs from agencies)