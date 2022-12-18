Man dies of heart attack while watching 'Avatar 2'

Sudden cardiac deaths are increasingly becoming common and several reports of people dropping dead while dancing at weddings, driving vehicles and in gyms are doing rounds. Now, another incident from India's Andra Pradesh has left people worried.

As per the latest media reports, a man, identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu, from Peddapuram city of Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh died of a heart attack while watching James Cameron directorial 'Avatar: The Way of Water' with his younger brother.

He collapsed in the middle of the film and was declared brought dead by doctors when taken to Peddapuram Government Hospital. He is survived by a daughter and a son.

Back in 2010, a 42-year-old man in Taiwan died of a heart attack while watching the first part of 'Avatar'. The man had a history of high blood pressure and according to the doctor who checked him, "over-excitement from watching the movie" triggered his symptoms.

Watch | Critically Speaking: Is Avatar: The Way of Water worth the hype?

The film is helmed by James Cameron and produced by Lightstorm Entertainment and TSG Entertainment. It serves as the sequel to the 2009 film 'Avatar' and the second film in the franchise.

In the sequel, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald have reprised their roles from the original film while Sigourney Weaver has returned in a different role.

Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement are new to the cast. The movie takes you back to the world of Jake Sully and his family, who are exploring the oceans of Pandora to meet the Metkayina clan.

