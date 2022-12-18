AUS vs SA 2022: Australia win Gabba Test inside two days, beat Proteas by 6 wickets on lush-green pitch

Australia beat South Africa in the 1st Test in Brisbane inside two days and took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. 15 wickets fell on day 1 while 19 on day 2 as Australia chased down 34 in the fourth innings with six wickets in hand. While birthday boy Pat Cummins picked up five wickets in the second innings, his counterpart South Africa's Kagiso Rabada scalped four but couldn't restrict the hosts from winning the Test on a lush-green surface.

After batting first, South Africa lost four early wickets. A counter-attacking approach from captain Temba Bavuma (38) and Kyle Verreynne (64) then steadied the ship for Proteas. They couldn't resist for long though as all of Aussie bowlers ripped through their batting order and dismissed them on 152.

Coming onto bat, Australia lost David Warner on the first ball while Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne also returned early. Steve Smith and Travis Head then stitched a healthy partnership before Protean bowlers picked two quick wickets before stumps to even out the day.

On day 2, Head continued with his attacking approach but failed to reach his hundred; Australia also got folded on 218. The second innings saw Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins run riot as South Africa lost six wickets for less than 50 runs. With little contribution from Khaya Zondo, South Africa made sure they are at least setting a target. Pat Cummins picked up a five-for as Australia ended Proteas second innings on 99.

The chase wasn't as easy as Australia might have thought. Though they did score the required 34 runs for the win, they lost four wickets in the meantime, all to Rabada.