IPL 2023 Auction 5 days to go: 1.5 cr base price list, remaining purse, venue, hotel, date, time, watch LIVE

IPL Auction 2023 5 days to go: Preparations for the world’s most-watched cricket tournament on the planet have begun as the auction process is on the horizon. The IPL mini auction is slated to be held in India’s Kochi on December 23 where a total of 991 players will go under the hammer
IPL 2023 Auction 5 days to go: - Only 5 days are left for IPL 2023 Mini Auction. Indian Premier League Auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, at 2:30 PM IST fans can watch IPL 2023 Auction live streaming on JioCinema and Telecast on Star Sports. You can also catch live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free. Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.
IPL 2023 Auction 5 days to go: Check 1.5 Crore Base Price Full List
|
List Sr. No.
|
First Name
|
Country
|
Specialism
|
C/U/A
|
Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|
1
|
Harry Brook
|
England
|
BATSMAN
|
Capped
|
150
|
2
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Bangladesh
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
150
|
3
|
Jhye Richardson
|
Australia
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
150
|
4
|
Adam Zampa
|
Australia
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
150
|
5
|
Will Jacks
|
England
|
BATSMAN
|
Capped
|
150
|
6
|
Dawid Malan
|
England
|
BATSMAN
|
Capped
|
150
|
7
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
West Indies
|
BATSMAN
|
Capped
|
150
|
8
|
Riley Meredith
|
Australia
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
150
|
9
|
Jason Roy
|
England
|
BATSMAN
|
Capped
|
150
|
10
|
Sean Abbott
|
Australia
|
ALL-ROUNDER
|
Capped
|
150
|
11
|
Nathan Coulter-Nile
|
Australia
|
BOWLER
|
Capped
|
150
IPL 2023 Auction 5 days to go Check Full Details
Date: 23rd December 2022
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Kochi, India
Live: JioCinema
Live Telecast: Star Sports
When will the IPL 2023 Auction Start? Date
IPL 2023 Auction to be held on December 23, Kochi, India
What Time IPL 2023 Auction Will begin? Time
IPL 2023 Auction Will begin at 2:30 PM IST
What is the venue for the IPL 2023 Auction? – Venue
IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi, India on December 23
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2023 Auction?
IPL 2023 Auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
How can Fans watch live streaming of IPL 2023 Auction?
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction will be Live streaming on JioCinema. You can also catch the live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.
IPL 2023 Auction 5 Days to go: Remaining Purse
|
Team
|
Total money spent
|
Salary cap available
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
Rs. 74.55 Cr
|
Rs. 20.45 Cr
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
Rs. 75.55 Cr
|
Rs. 19.45 Cr
|
Gujarat Titans (GT)
|
Rs. 75.75 Cr
|
Rs. 19.25 Cr
|
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|
Rs. 87.95 Cr
|
Rs. 7.05 Cr
|
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|
Rs. 71.65 Cr
|
Rs. 23.35 Cr
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
Rs. 74.45 Cr
|
Rs. 20.55 Cr
|
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|
Rs. 62.80 Cr
|
Rs. 32.20 Cr
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
Rs. 86.25 Cr
|
Rs. 8.75 Cr
|
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|
Rs. 81.80 Cr
|
Rs. 13.20 Cr
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|
Rs. 52.75 Cr
|
Rs. 42.25 Cr
IPL 2023 Auction 5 Days to go: Available slots
|
Team
|
Total Players
|
Available Slots
|
Overseas Slots Available
|
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
20
|
5
|
2
|
Gujarat Titans (GT)
|
18
|
7
|
3
|
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|
14
|
11
|
3
|
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|
15
|
10
|
4
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|
18
|
7
|
2
|
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|
16
|
9
|
4
|
|
Franchise
|
No of Players
|
No of Overseas Players
|
Total money spent (Rs.)
|
Salary cap available (Rs.)
|
Available Slots
|
Overseas Slots
|
CSK
|
18
|
6
|
74.55
|
20.45
|
7
|
2
|
DC
|
20
|
6
|
75.55
|
19.45
|
5
|
2
|
GT
|
18
|
5
|
75.75
|
19.25
|
7
|
3
|
KKR
|
14
|
5
|
87.95
|
7.05
|
11
|
3
|
LSG
|
15
|
4
|
71.65
|
23.35
|
10
|
4
|
MI
|
16
|
5
|
74.45
|
20.55
|
9
|
3
|
PBKS
|
16
|
5
|
62.8
|
32.2
|
9
|
3
|
RCB
|
18
|
6
|
86.25
|
8.75
|
7
|
2
|
RR
|
16
|
4
|
81.8
|
13.2
|
9
|
4
|
SRH
|
12
|
4
|
52.75
|
42.25
|
13
|
4
|
Total
|
163
|
50
|
743.5
|
206.5
|
87
|
30
CLICK HERE to check the complete list of TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction
IPL 2023 Teams Full Player list, Squads, remaining purse