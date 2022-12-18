IPL 2023 Auction 5 days to go: 1.5 cr base price list, remaining purse, venue, hotel, date, time, watch LIVE

IPL 2023 Auction 5 days to go: - Only 5 days are left for IPL 2023 Mini Auction. Indian Premier League Auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, at 2:30 PM IST fans can watch IPL 2023 Auction live streaming on JioCinema and Telecast on Star Sports. You can also catch live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free. Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

IPL 2023 Auction 5 days to go: Check 1.5 Crore Base Price Full List

List Sr. No. First Name Country Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 Harry Brook England BATSMAN Capped 150 2 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 150 3 Jhye Richardson Australia BOWLER Capped 150 4 Adam Zampa Australia BOWLER Capped 150 5 Will Jacks England BATSMAN Capped 150 6 Dawid Malan England BATSMAN Capped 150 7 Sherfane Rutherford West Indies BATSMAN Capped 150 8 Riley Meredith Australia BOWLER Capped 150 9 Jason Roy England BATSMAN Capped 150 10 Sean Abbott Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 150 11 Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia BOWLER Capped 150

IPL 2023 Auction 5 days to go Check Full Details

IPL 2023 Auction 5 Days to go: Remaining Purse

IPL 2023 Auction 5 Days to go: Available slots

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 18 6 74.55 20.45 7 2 DC 20 6 75.55 19.45 5 2 GT 18 5 75.75 19.25 7 3 KKR 14 5 87.95 7.05 11 3 LSG 15 4 71.65 23.35 10 4 MI 16 5 74.45 20.55 9 3 PBKS 16 5 62.8 32.2 9 3 RCB 18 6 86.25 8.75 7 2 RR 16 4 81.8 13.2 9 4 SRH 12 4 52.75 42.25 13 4 Total 163 50 743.5 206.5 87 30

IPL 2023 Teams Full Player list, Squads, remaining purse