FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Is Lionel Messi fit to play against France ? Get the latest update

Argentina legend Lionel Messi was feared to have picked up a hamstring injury during the semi-final clash against Croatia on Tuesday night. The forward also didn't train with the team for two days ahead of the final against France.

However, the latest reports emerging from Lusail is that Lionel Messi is declared fit as he even trained with the Argentinian squad on Saturday. The comes as a big relief for a lot of his fans as Messi will surely remain available for selection for the big game against France.

Possibly the most-decorated footballer of his time, Lionel Messi has won everything that there is to win except the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy. After having lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany, Messi will look to go one step further this time in Qatar. As he had earlier announced the final on Sunday night will be his last in the international jersey, Messi's aim will remain to get the job done and leave on a high.

In this FIFA World Cup, Messi so far has five goals and three assists to his name, keeping him ahead of everyone in terms to contribution towards goals scored.

Even against Croatia in the first semi-final, Messi inspired his team to a superb win by first scoring a penalty and then providing an assist to striker Julian Alvarez in the second half.