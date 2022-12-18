Hollywood's famous mountain lion P-22 euthanised due to severe health issues

A 12-year-old mountain lion, famous among residents of Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles had to be put down after being captured just days earlier. Named P-22, the ageing mountain lion has for a decade been living in the shadows of Hollywood Hills. As per California officials, he was euthanised on Saturday (December 16) due to severe health problems.

The ageing feline was captured on December 12 following reports of uncharacteristic aggression due to which he had attacked and killed a chihuahua dog named Piper who along with his owner was out on a walk.

As per Reuters, there were also concerns about the animal's health as it was feared that he had been struck by a car. Additionally, P-22 was believed to be suffering from other health problems.

Officials at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said that the mountain lion was put to sleep at 9 am on Saturday.

Before that tests were conducted to ascertain the extent of the damage he had suffered. They revealed "significant trauma to the mountain lion’s head, right eye and internal organs, confirming the suspicion of recent injury, such as a vehicle strike," said the officials.

He was also found to be suffering from irreversible kidney disease, chronic weight loss, extensive parasitic skin infection over his entire body and localized arthritis due to which "compassionate euthanasia under general anaesthesia" was recommended by the medical team at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

(With inputs from agencies)

