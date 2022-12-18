FIFA World Cup 2022 final live streaming & TV broadcast channel : Watch Argentina vs France online on mobile

FIFA World Cup 2022 final live streaming apps, Argentina vs France: The world on Sunday gear up for the biggest sporting event – the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 between France and Argentina in Qatar. The clash everyone was eagerly waiting for is finally upon us as either of Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi will be crowned the world champion tonight.

While Argentina will be playing their sixth World Cup final, last-time winners France will play their fourth. Both teams have won the FIFA World Cup twice in the past with Argentina doing it in 1978 and 1986, whereas, France was crowned champions for the first time in 1998. In 2018 in Russia, they defeated Croatia 4-2 to claim top prize for the second time.

Ahead of the mega-clash where two star-studded teams will lock horns for the ultimate prize in football, let’s have a look at where and when the final match of the FIFA World Cup will be taking place.

Here is everything you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Argentina vs France:

When is the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Argentina vs France?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will take place on 18th December, Sunday.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Argentina vs France?

The final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Argentina vs France start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final will start at 18:00 PM local time while the fans in India can watch the live coverage at 20:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 final live streaming and broadcast TV Channel, Argentina vs France?

For the fans based out in India, they can watch FIFA World Cup 2022 final live on TV on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels, while those who wish to stream online can enjoy watching the clash on JioCinema app.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-finals results

While Argentina beat last-time finalists Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final, France handed Morocco its first defeat in this FIFA World Cup 2022 in the second semi with a 2-0 win.

