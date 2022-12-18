Rihanna shares first look of her little boy and it's all things cute
Story highlights
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May of this year.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May of this year.
Rihanna has shared an adorable first look at her little baby boy.
The songstress has shared the first video of her baby boy, whom she gave birth to in May this year. Asap and Rihanna have not revealed the name of their baby boy yet.
Giving her millions of fans the first look at her 7-month-old little munchkin, Rihanna shared her very first video on her Tik Tok on Saturday.
Sharing the video, Rihanna wrote: "hacked."
This part pic.twitter.com/7ORdv3mkHf— DexcterAi (@dexxterAi) December 17, 2022
The 45-second short clip shows the couple's baby boy smiling and sweetly reacting to her mother, who is recording him in the car.
i only see rih on him😭stole her whole face— LD (@lovedroughtBG) December 17, 2022
In the video, Rihanna can be heard saying, "You tryna get Mommy's phone?"
Yallll BET not……😭😭😭😭 #rihanna pic.twitter.com/pJNa8IU829— BEYONCE. GIVE. US. THE. DAMN. VISUALS. (@TheKendallD) December 18, 2022
Soon after the 'Diamond' singer made the video public, Rihanna and her little boy became the talk of the entire internet.
Gushing over Rihanna and Asap's little guy, fans were quick to share their sweet reaction in the comments.
One user wrote: "Precious."
My nephew #Rihanna ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/49pv0ujP3u— RihannaImpact (@rihanna_impact) December 17, 2022
Others were quick to share the collage photo of the mother and son duo and how similar both of them look, especially their big smile.
That's all Rih🙂😊😍😍— VivirayT3 (@viviray_t3) December 17, 2022
"That is definitely Rihanna’s baby," one user commented.
While others wrote: "Baby Fenty is a perfect mixture of Rihanna and Rocky."
''I only see rih on him😭stole her whole face,'' another wrote.
Earlier this year, Rihanna shared some cute details about her little one. During her chat with People magazine, the singer opened up about how her little one is doing now.
"He is funny, he's happy, and he's fat!" she said laughingly. "He's amazing." "It's a real cuddly stage right now."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May of this year.