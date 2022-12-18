Kim Jong-un lookalike says FIFA World Cup in Qatar failed his vibe check as all around are sober

FIFA World Cup final is a global showstopper every four years. At the showpiece event's moments of reckoning such as the final match, cities worldwide wear flamboyant looks including the designated spots of big-screen celebrations. But in Qatar, the celebrations even outside the venues are not as flamboyant this time. The latest is the famous Kim Jong-un lookalike who expressed on social media that FIFA World Cup in Qatar has failed the vibe check from him as everyone around him is sober.

Howard, in earlier days of FIFA World Cup this month, shared videos of himself sarcastically “lobbying for North Korea 2030”. Howard’s North Korea filtered sarcasm has touched a chord with football fans.

In Qatar, regular football fans have no access to alcohol at matches. Only spectators in the stadiums' high-end luxury suites have easy access to booze.

“I have been to the World Cup in Brazil and Russia, it was a blast,” Howard X, the Kim Jong-un lookalike said on Twitter on the evening before Argentina Vs. France FIFA World Cup final.

“This one in Qatar has a sterile vibe to it as everyone around me is sober. The only place that you can get a beer is a 20 minute walk from subway. One has to show (their) foreigner pass and go through airport style security,” he said.

Howard X, a music producer by profession, is an Australian citizen of Chinese descent. He is also an impersonator of Kim Jong-un, the North Korean dictator. Often, Howard has made it clear that he imitates the North Korean leader to satirise him, not to glorify him.

Among his numerous prank-filled appearances at global sports events, his visit to the North Korean cheerleaders on Valentine's Day at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018 garnered global media attention.

