BAN vs IND 2022, 1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill shine in India's 188-run win over Bangladesh

India wrapped up Bangladesh's second innings on 324 inside the first session on day 4 to win the Chattogram Test by 188 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series. Spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav rescued India after Bangladesh started off well in their chase of 493 on the previous day.

While Kuldeep finished the match with 8 wickets to his name, including a record-breaking five-for in the first innings, Axar picked up 4 wickets in the second innings to hand India a much-needed win.

Batting first, India scored 404 with three of its players completing fifties including Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheryas Iyer and bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. Making his return to the Test side after nearly 22 months, Kuldeep also contributed with the bat with a crucial 40.

While bowling, he spun the web around the Bangladeshi batsmen, picking up his maiden five-wicket haul against them in Tests. India, after dismissing Bangladesh on a mere 150 in their first innings decided to bat again.

This time, the young opener Shubman Gill slammed his first Test hundred with Pujara also ending his century drought in Tests with a stunning 102* off 130. India declared on 258-2 and gave the hosts a monumental target of 493 to chase.

In the fourth innings, debutant Zakir Hasan scored his maiden Test hundred while his fellow opener Najmul Hossain Shanto also played a handy role with an important 67. It was only about time before wickets started to fall and despite little resistance from skipper Shakib Al Hasan who hit an impressive 84, Bangladesh fell short of the target by 188 runs.