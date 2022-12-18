Morning brief: FTX founder to surrender, North Korea's latest missile, and more

North Korea as per the South on Sunday fired an "unidentified" ballistic missile towards the Japan Sea. Japanese public broadcaster NHK said that the ballistic missile landed just outside its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). In other news, a spate of Russian propaganda videos attempting to recruit citizens have come to light. These videos offer up money, a higher social standing and a 'manly' way of life as lure for conscription.

North Korea fired an "unidentified ballistic missile" towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday, claims the South Korean military.

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried may no more fight against extradition from Bahamas to the United States. The 30-year-old former cryptocurrency mogul will appear in a Bahamas court on Monday where he is expected to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States.

Despite repeatedly denying needing more recruits for its war on Ukraine, Russia as per reports has begun a propaganda campaign to try and enlist volunteers. For this, the country is using narratives like patriotism, morality and money.

