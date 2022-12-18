North Korea fired two ballistic missile into the East sea: Japan and South Korea

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday, said Japan and South Korea, prompting “strong condemnation” to Pyongyang for escalating tensions. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the two medium-range missiles flew about 500 kms (311 miles).



North Korea fired an "unidentified ballistic missile" towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday, claims the South Korean military. "North Korea's ballistic missiles were launched at steep angles and landed in the East Sea," said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"South Korean and the United States intelligence authorities are conducting a thorough analysis, factoring recent trends related to North Korea's missile development," he added.

Watch | North Korea tests 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor'

The South Korean presidential office in a statement said that Seoul convened a National Security Council (NSC) meeting over the missile launch and "strongly condemned" Pyongyang for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

As per AFP, the Sunday launch follows North Korean testing of a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor", which the nation's state media described as a crucial test "for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system", which as per experts will allow for the quicker and more mobile launch of ballistic missiles.

Reuters reports that in the Sunday test, as per Japan's public broadcaster NHK, there was no damage and that the ballistic missile landed just outside the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Japan’s vice defence minister Toshiro Ino said the missiles seemed to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

2022 saw North Korea fire an unprecedented number of missiles, including the firing of its most advanced ICBM.

The high number of tests comes even as international sanctions on North Korea decry the nation's weapons programme.

In spite of the heavy sanctions, Pyongyang has reportedly built up an arsenal of liquid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

As per AFP, Kim has prioritised the development of solid-fuel engines for more advanced missiles, as the leader revealed his aim for Pyongyang to become an "irreversible" nuclear state, with the world's most powerful nuclear force.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE