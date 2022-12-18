Russian propaganda videos promise money, respect and ‘manly’ life to lure recruits in army

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Despite repeatedly denying needing more recruits for its war in Ukraine, Russia as per reports has begun a propaganda campaign to try and enlist volunteers. For this, the country is using narratives like patriotism, morality and money.

As per a CNN report, the said videos have been posted on social media networks in the past few days.

One video reportedly posted on December 14 shows a young man opting to fight instead of partying with his peers. In the next segment of the video, he can be seen buying himself a car he made from the fighting while on a military contract to fight in Ukraine.

Another video shows a soldier being hounded by his ex-girlfriend to get back together. Purportedly the said woman is impressed by his "courage".

Yet another shows a factory worker leaving a low-paying job to sign up for a comparatively lucrative military contract.

The theme of masculinity or being "man" is common. One video reportedly shows a group of 30-somethings loading a car. Upon questioning by a woman they disclose that they're leaving for Georgia "forever". One of the women near this scene suddenly spills her bag but these men instead of helping her drive away. Then a bunch of younger men rush to help her, which prompts one of the elderly women to announce: "The boys have left, the men stayed".

Another common theme is fighting to escape the bleak reality of a monotonous life filled with poverty, vodka and helplessness.

This comes as the Kremlin and the Russian President Vladimir Putin resolutely deny the need for more recruits in the army.

However, a Euromaidan Press report from last week claims that to "replenish" its dwindling ranks, Russia is now making it easier for its citizens with dual citizens and even foreign volunteers to enlist.

The head of Moscow-based Centre for Military Forecasting, Anatoly Tsyganok has predicted that soon "residents of Syria, Afghanistan, North Korea or Iran" could serve in the Russian military.

Previously, in September, Putin had announced a partial military mobilisation of Russian citizens. However, following urging from regional deputies, at the end of October, the president himself declared that the mobilisation had been completed.

(With inputs from agencies)

