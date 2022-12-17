'We need Indian talent', says Finland's employment minister Tuula Haatainen

Finland's Employment Minister Tuula Haatainen, who was on an India visit last week, has said that her country would like to have more Indian talent and has reduced permit time for faster movement of people. Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Minister Haatainen said, "It is very important we exchange talent and people from India can come to Finland to live normal life, find jobs."

During the India visit, the minister had a meeting with the Minister of state for external affairs V. Muraleedharan as both sides signed a joint declaration of intent on migration and mobility. Pact on mobility, once signed, will help in easier movement of people, especially from India to Finland. India has been keen on signing mobility pact with a number of countries for easier movement of people, the last such pact was signed with Germany earlier this month.

According to Indian government estimates, around 15,469 persons of Indian origin (7231 NRIs and 8232 OCIs) live in Finland. Most live in the capital Helsinki and surrounding regions. In recent years, Indian professionals are being employed in high-tech companies. About 1200 Indian students are pursuing higher education. About half are pursuing master's degrees and the other are in doctorate programmes.

WION: What is the key focus for you during your India visit?

Tuula Haatainen: Key focus is to cooperate with India, because in Finland we need talent, and we see India as a very important partner country and the meaning of this visit was also to meet Indian ministers. I had the opportunity to meet with them and understood that we have a common view on the issue. It is very important we exchange talent and people from India can come to Finland to live normal life, find jobs.

WION: You signed a pact on intent on mobility, what is the key focus of the pact?

Tuula Haatainen: Key focus is to now enhance the mobility of the talent. It is very important that now on the government level we have signed this intent, this declaration of intent and now we are hoping to continue the cooperation.

WION: You are willing to welcome Indians, and in which sector

Tuula Haatainen: Especially in IT, technology, skilled people. On the whole, the technology sector is very important. It is estimated that we need 130,000 professionals at different levels in the technology sector and IT is very important, because Finland is a very advanced country in digitalisation. Then we need health care sector people, we need nurses. This is an issue I have been talking about with my Indian counterpart.

WION: How do Finland and India plan to increase people to people movement and trade..