FIFA World Cup 2022: France get a lucky break as entire squad trains after virus setback

After a tumultuous 48 hours where the French camp was battered by illness and injuries, a ray of hope has come for Les Bleus. The entire squad trained on the eve of the World Cup final, suggesting that France will be able to field their first XI against Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to an AFP report, all 24 members of the French squad were available at the start of the training session on Saturday evening.

The news would have given coach Didier Deschamps a booster shot of confidence as well. At a pre-match presser, prior to the training session, Deschamps looked rather pessimistic and said he did not have information about the players.

"We make sure to manage the situation as well as possible. The players were sleeping when I left, I don't have the latest information. We are doing our best to manage calmly. There will be information today. I will have some tonight and until tomorrow to make sure we are ready for this big game."

Prior to the Wednesday semi-final clash against Morocco, France were dealt the first blow when Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano suffered illness.

Coach Didier Deschamps was forced to make the change as Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana were picked as the replacement.

Konate had a monstrous game as he managed to block several of Morocco's enterprising challenges. However, after the match, reports emerged that the centre-back pairing of Konate and Raphael Varane had fallen ill.

The problems were compounded when new reports suggested that Theo Hernandez and Aurelien Tchouameni suffered knee injuries and hip bruises, respectively.

Even before the beginning of the tournament, the French squad was hit by an injury crisis. Several big-ticket players such as N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku and Karim Benzema.

Both Nkunku and Benzema got injured days before the World Cup was scheduled to begin. During the first match, Lucas Hernandez suffered a freak ACL injury, further adding to the chaos.

With the crisis all but over, Les Bleus will seek to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup trophy. Meanwhile, Messi's men will look to emulate the glory of Maradona's 1986 team.

