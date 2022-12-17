Iranian authorities arrest lawyer of several jailed activists, journalists, say reports

Authorities have arrested the lawyer of the two journalists jailed for covering Mahsa Amini's death and the protest, an Iranian newspaper on Saturday said. Ham Mihan newspaper said, "Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi, the lawyer for several activists and journalists, has been detained."



He didn't receive a summon and is unaware of the charges under which he has been arrested said Mohammed Ali Bagherpour, Kamfirouzi's lawyer.

Iran has been in turmoil since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested over her dress code, and later died on September 16.

The two female journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi were detained for covering Amini's death and protests.

Niloufar Hamedi who works at Shargh, was detained on September 20 after she went to the hospital where Amini was admitted.

Elaheh Mohammadi was taken into custody on September 29 after he travelled to Amini's hometown to report on her funeral.

Both journalists were charged with propaganda against the state and conspiring against national security on November 8.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based media watchdog, demanded their immediate release.

On December 3, Iran said that over 200 people have been killed in the protests including security personnel.

However, a Norway-based Human rights group updating the toll on Saturday said that nearly 469 individuals have been killed.

Ever since the protests began, thousands of individuals have been killed over the protest.

(With inputs from agencies)