The Communist Party of the Philippines on Saturday announced that Jose Maria Sison passed away at 83.

The party in a statement without confirming the reason behind the demise of the leader said, "Sison... passed away at around 8:40 p.m. (Philippine time) after two weeks' confinement in a hospital in Utrecht."

He was the man who launched one of the world's longest-running insurgencies died in the Netherlands.

Philippine's defence ministry calling Sison the "greatest stumbling block" to peace said that his death will end violence.

Sison had been living in the Netherlands after a self-imposed exile following the collapse of peace talks in 1987 when the rebellion claimed lives of thousands.

The Communist party called for rebellions to surrender. It said, "The death of Sison is but a symbol of the crumbling hierarchy."

"A new era without Sison dawns for the Philippines... Let us now give peace a chance."

It was believed that Sison wanted to overthrow US imperialism in the country and wanted to establish a Maoist regime.

In 2002, the communist party was designated as a terrorist organisation by the US State dept.

This doesn't end here, Ferdinand Marcos's dictatorship from 1972 to 1986 was followed by the legislature shutting, stifling free speech, and torturing and killing thousands of people.

