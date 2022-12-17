Canadian journalists implore authorities to tackle online abuse

Canadian journalist Rachel Gilmore, in an online post, stated, "I'm done", as she asked government authorities to handle the increase in hate, which included threats of rape and death, targetting her and her peers.

The journalists in Canada have been facing increase in online abuse, an issue which has now become a global phenomenon. In the wake of the growing online abuse, dozens of media organisations joined hands with reporters to pressurise the government authorities to consider the matter seriously.

Global News' reporter Gilmore said that the "free press is under attack”. We won't be silenced. But we need you to stand up for us,” she added.

The journalists have been complaining of facing catcalls' interruption in their live broadcasts and obscenity-filled online threats. Few journalists are even afraid in leaving their houses and have opted for extraordinary security precautions.

The Hill Times' columnist Erica Ifill said, "It's relentless. It ranges from death threats to rape threats to letting us know they're surveilling us."

"I'm thinking maybe I should leave journalism," she added. Gilmore's appeal for action was supported by the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ).

Earlier in December, an open letter was published by 52 broacasters, media organisations and newspapers which warned of a "chilling effect" and appealed political leaders to condemn "any attempts to undermine" the press.

"Online harassment is a scourge on our democracy and it needs to stop," stated the CAJ, adding that such "vile abuse" is mostly directed towards women journalists or the journalists who are of different colour or belong to LGBT.

Gilmore, along with other journalists, have been said "trash whores" on social media. One post read they "need to be boogaloo'ed the fuck out of Canada," with the use of a term which is linked to the United States' far-right movement.

"I'll kill you bitch better watch your back when your (sic) in public," another user stated.

Meanwhile, Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino tweeted: "The abuse that Rachel and other journalists have received -- in particular women and people of color -- is heinous and unacceptable."

As per Mendicino's office, the issue has been raised with chiefs of police across the country.