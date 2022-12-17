Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE (CRO 2-1 MAR): Croatia drop curtain, secure Bronze
The third-place playoff for the FIFA World Cup 2022 is being played on Saturday between Croatia and Morocco. Morocco is striving to become the first African team to finish third in tournament history. In the first half of the game Croatia keeps a lead of 2 against Morocco. Morocco is also keeping up its defence. In the second half, both the teams make changes with substitutions.
Follow latest and live updates of Croatia vs Morocco third-place playoff here:
Croatia will now be in the party mood after registering a third-spot finish having also secured a podium finish in 2018 FIFA World Cup. The attention now turns to the showdown between Argentina and France on Sunday.
Croatia secure third place, clinch Bronze. Big win for the European giants. Moroccon fans heartbroken once again after massive defeat against France earlier.
Morocco has plenty of time to enter this game again as the match stays at Croatia vs Morocco 2-1.
Amallah gets booked, unclear if the yellow card was given for the stray arm or for his subsequent disputes with the referee, and he's clearly upset with the official.
Azzedine Ounahi gets first yellow card of the day.
Ounahi on for Morocco, Kramaric off for Croatia. In place of Dari and Boufal, Badr Benoun and Anass Zaroury of Morocco enter the game.
Croatia vs. Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoffs: Half time is over and now second half is underway. Morocco kicks off.
Croatia had four shots on target against Morocco's single. The possession rate for Croatia was 59.3 per cent in comparison to Morocco's 40.7 per cent. The match as it stands is Croatia 2-1 Morocco.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Croatia vs Morocco third-place playoff: First 45 minutes of football have been significantly more thrilling than many had imagined. Orsic scored a stunning goal to put his team back in the lead.
Mislav Orsic's shot was incredibly accurate, curving and looping over the goalkeeper with strength.
Croatia's Orsic hits a goal ! Croatia 2-1 Morocco
30 minutes down, Croatia vs Morocco at 1-1 in the third-place playoff at FIFA World Cup 2022. Morocco's Boufal requests a corner, but Abdulrahman Al-Jassim correctly determines that it is a goal kick.
Croatia's shot on target but goal saved !!
Seems like both Croatia and Morocco are in all-out attacking mode and defenders have gone on a sabbatical...
Morocco's Achraf Dari gets even with a level score ! Croatia vs Morocco at 1-1
Croatia opens with a score !!! Number 20 Gvardiol scores the goal.
Andy townsend and Daniel Mann are men behind microphone
Croatia kick starts the big game.
Match kicks off between Croatia and Morocco.
Abdulrahman Al-Jassim, a Qatari football referee is to take charge of Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022.
The lineup has been confirmed as follows:
Croatia starting eleven: Majer, Kovacic, Kramaric, Modric, Livaja, Orsic, Gvardiol, Sutalo, Livakovic, Stanisic, Perisic
Morocco starting eleven: Attiat-Allah, Amrabat, El Khannouss, Ziyech, Sabiri, Boufal, En-Nesyri, Bounou, Hakimi, Dari, El Yamiq
No matter what happens today, Morocco will write history as they will become the highest-ever finisher in World Cup history from Africa. This was Morocco's first appearance in the knock-out stage in 36 years.
While we are in the mid of the third-place playoff match, the world's eyes are fixed on the big matchup scheduled for tomorrow between Argentina and France. The world holds breath for Messi vs Mbappe clash.
The 2018 runners-up have lost only two of their last 13 World Cup matches. One of those defeats was in the 2018 World Cup finals while the other came against Argentina in the semis this year.
European giants Croatia are playing in the last four for the third time in FIFA World Cup history. In 1998, they finished third and in the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia, they finished runners-up. It was their highest-ever show in the big tournament.
Croatia vs. Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch? The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST or 6:00 PM local time. The match will take place at Khalifa International Stadium.
Croatia and Morocco will engage in a faceoff in the battle for the bronze in less than an hour from now. There are expectations that Luka Modric may not start the match as it could also turn out to be his final outing for the national team.
The high-voltage match between Croatia and Morocco is soon unleashing! Some of the big names to watch out for are: Croatia: Luka Modric, Ante Rebic, Ivan Perisic . The opposition is flooded with the high-profile talent of Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi and Bruno Sosa.
Croatia and Morocco will meet for the third time on the international stage having first played in 1996 where Croatia won 7-6 against Morocco on penalties. After the heartbreaking defeats for both sides as they will now aim to end their World Cup journey on a high with a win.
Croatia vs. Morocco battle to decide who will clinch podium place. This will be the second meeting between the two sides in the 2022 FIFA World Cup having earlier met in their respective World Cup openers.