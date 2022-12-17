'Australia will not be able to handle Bazball', says James Anderson ahead of next years' Ashes

Ashes might be more than six months away but England pacer James Anderson has already started with the mind games. Anderson believes that Australia will not be able to cope with 'Bazball' cricket that England has been playing in the longest format of the game.

"Maybe the Aussies might be more brash than him [Stokes], but there might be something deep down where they’re not sure how they’re going to approach it against us," Anderson was quoted as saying.

'Bazball' is the nickname given to coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes' philosophy of playing super attacking cricket. The team imbibes the notion that attack is the best form of defence.

The approach has yielded significant results for England as they have managed to beat the like if India, South Africa and now Pakistan.

Though confident about his team's abilities, Anderson added that Australia will look to come hard against England's 'Bazball' strategy.

"Having played against them a lot, I’m sure they’ll try to come back just as hard as they can."

Such has been the effect of England's attacking cricket that Anderson is mulling extending his international cricket.

"I have been around for 20 years and [Stokes'] attacking mindset is making me think differently about the game," he said. "It has been a breath of fresh air and I feel I could carry on for a number of years in this regime."

However, Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith has cast aspersions over the sustainability of the brand of cricket that England have employed in recent times.

"Guys just keep joking about it – I think Ronnie has had enough of hearing about 'Baz-ball' to be honest – it's good fun to joke about. It's been exciting. I'm just intrigued to see how long it lasts, if it's sustainable,"

Australia will be touring England for the Ashes in June next year. The last time England won the Ashes was in 2015. During last year's Ashes, Australia decimated the three lions by a 4-0 margin as England narrowly avoided a whitewash.

(With inputs from agencies)