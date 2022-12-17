THU vs REN Live Streaming: Watch BBL 2022 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades live online: Apps, Mobile & TV

THU vs REN Live Streaming BBL 2022-23: First six matches of the Big Bash League (BBL) have been played in Australia after the tournament commenced on Tuesday, December 13. The seventh match of the tournament will be played on 18th December at sharp 1:45 PM IST at the Marvel Stadium. The last match was quite a humiliating experience for the Thunders as they collapsed at a score of a mere 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers. Thunder also had the disgrace of posting the lowest-ever total in professional T20 cricket history. The previous low was Turkey’s 21 against the Czech Republic in August 2019.

How to watch THU vs REN Live Streaming in your country?

In India, BBL 2022–23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades THU vs REN match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.

In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.

Where will BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades THU vs REN be held?

BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades THU vs REN will take place at Marvel Stadium, Australia on 18th December.

When will the BBL 2022-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades THU vs REN match start? – Date